Abohar toll plaza staff ‘assault’ farmers

Abohar, November 24
Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Khosa) today staged a dharna at a toll plaza situated near Gidderanwali village on Abohar-Sriganganagar Road against alleged assault on farmers by its staff.
Ved Parkash and Mohan Lal of Alamgarh village, who were admitted to the Abohar Civil Hospital on Thursday night, alleged that employees of the toll plaza collected fee from them despite being on a tractor-trailer.
The duo said around six motorcyclists chased their vehicle for more than 2 km and attacked them with iron rods.
The protesters said the toll plaza staff had started charging fee even though the road work was incomplete.
The BKU secretary said farm unions were assured that no fee would be charged from the residents of villages located within a 20- km radius but the staff had been harassing locals.
Paramjit Kumar, incharge, Khuian Sarwar police station, said six youths had been booked on the basis of the CCTV footage and on the statement of the injured farmers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...