Abohar toll plaza staff ‘assault’ farmers

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 24

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Khosa) today staged a dharna at a toll plaza situated near Gidderanwali village on Abohar-Sriganganagar Road against alleged assault on farmers by its staff.

Ved Parkash and Mohan Lal of Alamgarh village, who were admitted to the Abohar Civil Hospital on Thursday night, alleged that employees of the toll plaza collected fee from them despite being on a tractor-trailer.

The duo said around six motorcyclists chased their vehicle for more than 2 km and attacked them with iron rods.

The protesters said the toll plaza staff had started charging fee even though the road work was incomplete.

The BKU secretary said farm unions were assured that no fee would be charged from the residents of villages located within a 20- km radius but the staff had been harassing locals.

Paramjit Kumar, incharge, Khuian Sarwar police station, said six youths had been booked on the basis of the CCTV footage and on the statement of the injured farmers.

