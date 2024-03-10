Abohar trader held for buying stolen phones

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 9

The police here have arrested one Gurwinder Singh Mani, who runs a mobile phone shop, for buying mobile phones that were stolen by Shivam Soni of Nai Abadi. Soni has also been held. So far, four mobile phones have been recovered. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered.

The police issued a warning to mobile phone shop owners against buying phones from without verifying the purchase documents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar