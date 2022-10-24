Abohar: Transformer hit by bus, power supply affected

Abohar, October 23
A Lok Parivahan Sewa bus went out of control on the Sriganganagar-Padampur road near Abohar on Sunday morning and hit a transformer and boundary wall of a building.
Though no one was injured as only the driver was in the bus, the electricity supply to several colonies was affected for hours. The police have registered a case against the driver on the report of a junior engineer.
According to eyewitnesses, the bus was on its way from the Padampur bypass towards the Inter-State Bus Terminal around 7 am. Suddenly, the driver lost the control of the bus and it hit a power transformer before damaging the boundary wall of a building. The bus finally fell into a ditch on the roadside. The front portion of the bus was badly damaged. The driver fled after the accident.
With the help of two cranes, the bus was pulled out. The police said the bus had been impounded and a case registered against the erring driver on the report of JE Manjeet Sain. The power supply has now been restored.
