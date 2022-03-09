Abohar: Tribute paid to terror victims

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Hundreds of people paid tributes to 33 citizens, who were killed by militants in Sadar Bazaar on March 7, 1990, at Shaheed Samarak in Abohar on Monday night. Nar Sewa Narayan Seva chief Raju Charaya, the victims’ families in offering tributes. OC

Kisan melas from March 14

Moga: Dr Ashok Kumar, Director, Extension Education (PAU), said: “Kisan melas will be held at Ballowal Saunkhri (Nawanshahr) and Nagakalan Jahangir (Amritsar) on March 14. This will be followed by the kisan mela at Rauni (Patiala) on March 16 and at Faridkot and Gurdaspur on March 21.” “The virtual kisan mela at PAU will be held on March 24 and 25. The last mela will be held in Bathinda on March 29. TNS

Memorial to Deep Sidhu

Muktsar: The panchayat of Udekaran village has decided to make a memorial gate in the memory of late actor Deep Sidhu. Notably, Deep Sidhu had died in a road mishap on February 15 in Sonepat district of Haryana.