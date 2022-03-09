Abohar: Tribute paid to terror victims

Abohar: Hundreds of people paid tributes to 33 citizens, who were killed by militants in Sadar Bazaar on March 7, 1990, at Shaheed Samarak in Abohar on Monday night. Nar Sewa Narayan Seva chief Raju Charaya, the victims’ families in offering tributes. OC
Kisan melas from March 14
Moga: Dr Ashok Kumar, Director, Extension Education (PAU), said: “Kisan melas will be held at Ballowal Saunkhri (Nawanshahr) and Nagakalan Jahangir (Amritsar) on March 14. This will be followed by the kisan mela at Rauni (Patiala) on March 16 and at Faridkot and Gurdaspur on March 21.” “The virtual kisan mela at PAU will be held on March 24 and 25. The last mela will be held in Bathinda on March 29. TNS
Memorial to Deep Sidhu
Muktsar: The panchayat of Udekaran village has decided to make a memorial gate in the memory of late actor Deep Sidhu. Notably, Deep Sidhu had died in a road mishap on February 15 in Sonepat district of Haryana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...