Abohar villagers protest demolition of houses

Abohar, October 15
A day after the demolition of six houses of families belonging to the economically weaker sections in Jhurarkhera village, the affected families today staged a dharna outside the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural).
The demolition was allegedly carried out by some persons on verbal instructions of the panchayat. The villagers had also held a protest at the Wahabwala police station yesterday.
Condemning the demolition, the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha (DMS) and the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha (JMS) extended support to the affected families and joined the protest.
DMS leader Kulwant Kirti said the panchayat had accused some people of the village — Raja Singh, Paramjit Kaur and Gurjit Singh and three other families — of being involved in criminal activities for sometime and got their houses demolished, besides taking away their electricity meters.
The victim families yesterday reached the Wahabwala police station seeking justice and demanded strict action against the suspects. They were assured by the police that an official would inspect the site and necessary action would be taken, but none of the cops visited the village.
