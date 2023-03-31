Abohar: Woman dies by hanging

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A 40-year-old woman ended her life by reportedly hanging herself using a rope at the residential quarters in the Military Hospital on Thursday. She was later identified as Jaishree Ben. oc

Two die in road mishaps

Abohar: Hardeep of Jamalpur village died and Ravi of Dodewala village was injured when their motorcycle collided with a stray bull on Wednesday near Sadulshahar-Malout road. In another incident, Abhimanyu (8) died and Sudarshan (13) was injured when a tractor hit their bicycle near Rampura Narayanpura village. oc

Rs 4.5 lakh stolen from car

Abohar: Two bike-borne miscreants deflated the tyre of an SUV parked near Shiv Chowk, Sriganganagar near here on Wednesday evening and decamped with a bag that had Rs 4.5 lakh in it. oc

Workshop by NIC

Chandigarh: To familiarise stakeholders with functionalities of the JanParichay platform, Punjab NIC, in collaboration with the Punjab Department of Governance Reforms (DGR) and Delhi NIC, organised a one-day workshop at MGSIPA, Chandigarh.