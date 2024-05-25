About 3 lakh invites to be given to voters by visiting houses in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 25

The administration has started to extend ‘The Grand Voting Invitation’ to the voters of the Mohali district.

“About three lakh such invites are being extended to the voters by visiting house to house through booth-level officers. The invite reads; “Dear Esteemed Voter, Join us for the grand celebrations of democracy, as Punjab votes on June 1, 2024, for the Lok Sabha Election 2024,” said District Election Officer Aashika Jain.

The invite is being extended on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner and also has a QR code that contains information about the nearby booths so that one can exactly know his/her booth location. This code can be scanned with a mobile phone easily.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the purpose of extending invites to the voters is to make sure that every voter is important and equal in democracy and that his/her vote matters in particular. The district has 8,10,719 voters in total.

#Mohali