About 3 lakh invites to be given to voters by visiting houses in Mohali district

Mohali, May 25
The administration has started to extend ‘The Grand Voting Invitation’ to the voters of the Mohali district.
“About three lakh such invites are being extended to the voters by visiting house to house through booth-level officers. The invite reads; “Dear Esteemed Voter, Join us for the grand celebrations of democracy, as Punjab votes on June 1, 2024, for the Lok Sabha Election 2024,” said District Election Officer Aashika Jain.
The invite is being extended on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner and also has a QR code that contains information about the nearby booths so that one can exactly know his/her booth location. This code can be scanned with a mobile phone easily.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the purpose of extending invites to the voters is to make sure that every voter is important and equal in democracy and that his/her vote matters in particular. The district has 8,10,719 voters in total.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission slams 'false narratives’; releases absolute polling numbers for 5 phases of Lok Sabha election
Poll panel comes out with absolute number of voters on its o...
Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 polling ends; West Bengal records highest voter turnout
WB records 77.99% till 5 pm, Haryana 55.93% , Delhi 53.73%, ...
INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank, says PM Modi at Bihar rally; Opposition parties slam remark
The PM also charged the opposition coalition with indulging ...
6 injured in clash outside polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
The voting at the polling station in the Shahpur sector cont...
Children among 4 dead as massive fire breaks out at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot
Rescue operation under way