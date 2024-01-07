 Absconding jail official among three more nabbed in Ferozepur prison phone call case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Absconding jail official among three more nabbed in Ferozepur prison phone call case

Absconding jail official among three more nabbed in Ferozepur prison phone call case

Absconding jail official among three more nabbed in Ferozepur prison phone call case

The Punjab Police today arrested three more persons, including an absconding Assistant Jail Superintendent, in the sensational Ferozepur Jail phone calls case. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

The Punjab Police today arrested three more persons, including an absconding Assistant Jail Superintendent, in the sensational Ferozepur Jail phone calls case.

With the fresh arrests, the number of persons nabbed in the case has risen to 14, which includes eight jail officials.

Nexus between inmates, officials

  • A probe has found that there was a nexus between inmates and jail officials for allowing the former to use mobiles inside the jail
  • It was also found that the officials did not lodge FIRs against inmates for using mobiles and did not stop them from consuming/selling intoxicants like heroin & opium inside the prison

The suspects allegedly helped three drug smugglers operate mobile phones from inside the jail so blatantly that more than 43,000 calls were made with two mobiles only. It seemed that the two phones were used by several inmates inside the jail.

Those arrested today included Rajinder Singh, a retired jail official who was serving in the Ferozepur Jail in 2019 when the phone calls were made. Police officials said he was absconding since the FIR was lodged.

The second suspect arrested accused today was Jagsir Singh, who had supplied a phone SIM card (obtained in the name of his father Lakhwinder Singh) to accused drug smugglers Sonu Tiddi, Raj Kumar and others.

The third person who was arrested was a drug peddler, identified as Rahul, who was already in jail and was taken on production warrant and formally arrested in the fresh case.

The police said Rahul had corroborated the statement given by another smuggler Gurvinder, alias Cylinder, that jail officials, including Nirpal Singh, Gurtej Singh and Kashmir Chand had connived with inmates for the use of mobile phones and the smuggling of drugs inside the jail.

A team led by AIG J Elanchezhian is investigating the case under the supervision of Special DGP, Internal Security, RN Dhoke.

The proceeds of drug sales inside the jail were paid via UPI transactions into the accounts of suspects like Neeru Bala and Geetanjali, who were booked earlier in the case.

The investigation has revealed that there was a nexus between inmates and jail officials for allowing inmates to use mobile phones inside the jail. It was also found that they did not lodge FIRs against them for using mobile phones inside the jail and did not stop them from consuming/selling intoxicants like heroin, opium inside the prison.

The active connivance of jail officials with inmates led to the drug racket in the jail for which jail officials used to take bribe from inmates and associates. The police had begun the probe in the case on December 22, 2023, after the Punjab and Haryana High Court questioned the police for the blatant use of phones inside the jail.

The police began the probe after registering an FIR at the SSOC police station in Fazilka, against five persons, namely Raj Kumar, Sonu, alias Tiddi, Neeru Bala, Geetanjali and Amrik Singh, on the allegation that they used to sell drugs inside the jail.

The suspects threw drugs into the prison from outside with the alleged connivance of jail officials.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur #Punjab Police


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

2
World

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

3
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

4
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

5
India

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

6
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

7
India

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

8
India

Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala

9
World

Here is why Donald Trump ‘didn't take massage’ at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

10
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Sunshine moment

Sunshine moment

ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics | In...

Centre imposes stringent quality controls on pharma companies

Centre imposes stringent quality controls on pharma companies

Betting app: ED chargesheet names Baghel

Betting app: ED chargesheet names Baghel

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post, says Kharge

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post, says Kharge

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Raid at illegal de-addiction centre in Rayya

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Jain misses out

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Centre applauds UT’s efforts in weeding out fake beneficiaries

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Fire near Modi Mill flyover triggers snarl-up

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Rs 175 cr released for tehsil, sub-tehsil infra works: Minister

City firm duped of Rs 53L, probe on

3 booked for murdering youth

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW