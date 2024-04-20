Accidental fire leads to wheat crop damage

Bathinda, April 19
A fire broke out in a wheat field in Ghudda village of the district on Friday. The cause of the fire is believed to be sparking in the electric wires passing over the fields. Due to the fire, the wheat crop standing in the fields was reduced to ashes.
Irked farmers did gehrao of Jatinder Bhalla, chairman of the Municipal Improvement Trust and district rural in-charge of the AAP, who reached the spot. The farmers demanded that a case should be registered against Powercom officials responsible for negligence.
A local farmer, Ajaypal Ghudda, said that earlier, the crops were damaged due to rain and hailstorm and now, the standing crops are getting burnt due to fire in the fields.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...