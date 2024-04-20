Accidental fire leads to wheat crop damage

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 19

A fire broke out in a wheat field in Ghudda village of the district on Friday. The cause of the fire is believed to be sparking in the electric wires passing over the fields. Due to the fire, the wheat crop standing in the fields was reduced to ashes.

Irked farmers did gehrao of Jatinder Bhalla, chairman of the Municipal Improvement Trust and district rural in-charge of the AAP, who reached the spot. The farmers demanded that a case should be registered against Powercom officials responsible for negligence.

A local farmer, Ajaypal Ghudda, said that earlier, the crops were damaged due to rain and hailstorm and now, the standing crops are getting burnt due to fire in the fields.

