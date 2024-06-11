Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

A day after the arrest of Jaswinder Singh, alias Munshi, of Talwandi Sobha Singh in Patti subdivision (Tarn Taran), the Amritsar rural police today held his accomplice, identified as Lakhwinder Singh of Kotla Gujjar Singh Wala, in Tarn Taran.

The police said though Lakhwinder was not involved in the incident, he used to shelter him and his accomplices. They also seized a .32 bore pistol along with six rounds from Lakhwinder.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sacrilege #Tarn Taran