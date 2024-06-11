Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

Amritsar, June 10
A day after the arrest of Jaswinder Singh, alias Munshi, of Talwandi Sobha Singh in Patti subdivision (Tarn Taran), the Amritsar rural police today held his accomplice, identified as Lakhwinder Singh of Kotla Gujjar Singh Wala, in Tarn Taran.
The police said though Lakhwinder was not involved in the incident, he used to shelter him and his accomplices. They also seized a .32 bore pistol along with six rounds from Lakhwinder.
