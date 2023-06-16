Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Khanda dies in UK

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

Avtar Singh Khanda, a close associate of arrested Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh and self-styled chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), died of blood cancer at a hospital in Birmingham, the UK, on this morning. He was linked to anti-India activities, including the attack on the Tricolour at the High Commission of India in London.

According to reports, the Sikh Federation (UK), which is considered to be one of the largest Sikh organisations based in the country, has confirmed that Khanda was terminally ill with blood cancer and had been on a life-support system for the last few days.

Khanda’s health conditions started worsening late last night soon after the NIA released a list of 45 suspects, including him, who were wanted in the March 19 anti-India protest at the Indian High Commission in London, sources in the agency said.

Indian investigating agencies have long been accusing Khanda of radicalising the youth in Punjab and in countries like the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, Australia against India.

Born in Moga district of Punjab, Khanda, a bomb expert, allegedly helped Amritpal evade arrest for 37 days, said the sources.