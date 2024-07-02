Abohar: Accused of molestation, 23-yr-old youth kills self

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 1

The body of a 23-year-old resident of Kular village, about 20 km from here, was recovered from a tank at the rural waterworks last evening. Preliminary investigation reportedly indicated that the deceased, identified as Sandeep Kumar, had jumped into the reservoir due to humiliation. He was preparing for the Army recruitment test, his family said on Monday.

Family members said Sandeep used to study in the village library to prepare for the recruitment exam. Last evening, some persons came there and beat him up alleging that he had attempted to molest a girl, which he denied, but the miscreants kept thrashing him and fled. Hurt, he then went to the waterworks.

The Wahabwala police team today recorded the statements of the family members. The body is kept at the mortuary of a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar