Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi not related to Lawrence, says sarpanch

Archit Watts

Duttaranwali (Fazilka), July 31

With gangster Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, a key accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, being extradited from Azerbaijan, villagers and his parents are not ready to talk about him.

When asked about his address, villagers, who were playing cards, remained silent. Duttaranwali is also the native village of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

One of the villagers said, “Nobody will tell you the address of Sachin’s house. You will have to ask the address by taking the name of his father Shiv Dutt. Both Shiv and his wife live in a house here. Shiv has been unwell for past few years. They are marginal farmers and own just about two-three acre land.”

Last seen in village 2 years ago Sachin is not a relative of Lawrence, but he is being referred to as his ‘bhanja’ (sister’s son) on the social media. He was last seen in the village about two years ago. —Surinder Bagria, Sarpanch of duttaranwali village

Surinder Bagria, sarpanch of Duttaranwali village, said, “Sachin’s parents live in the village, but they don’t have a mobile phone. Sachin is not a relative of Lawrence, but he is being referred to as his ‘bhanja’ (sister’s son) on the social media. He is the only child of his parents and was good in studies. I don’t know about him or his activities. He was last seen in the village about two years ago.”

Meanwhile, repeated knocks at the gate of Sachin’s house proved futile as no one opened it.

A CCTV camera was installed at the entrance. His neighbours said they were not aware of the presence of Sachin’s parents in the house.

Police sources said 26-year-old Sachin was facing nearly 12 cases. He had fled to Dubai on a fake passport just before Moosewala’s murder in May last year. He was detained in Azerbaijan last year.

Notably, Sachin had claimed the responsibility for Moosewala’s murder in a Facebook post that it was to avenge the killing of their “brother Vicky

Middukhera”. Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, was a Youth Akali Dal leader from Middukhera village in Lambi sub-tehsil in Muktsar district. He was shot in Mohali in August 2021.

