 Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi not related to Lawrence, says sarpanch : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi not related to Lawrence, says sarpanch

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi not related to Lawrence, says sarpanch

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi not related to Lawrence, says sarpanch

Photo from FB page of Sidhu Moosewala.



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Duttaranwali (Fazilka), July 31

With gangster Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, a key accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, being extradited from Azerbaijan, villagers and his parents are not ready to talk about him.

When asked about his address, villagers, who were playing cards, remained silent. Duttaranwali is also the native village of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

One of the villagers said, “Nobody will tell you the address of Sachin’s house. You will have to ask the address by taking the name of his father Shiv Dutt. Both Shiv and his wife live in a house here. Shiv has been unwell for past few years. They are marginal farmers and own just about two-three acre land.”

Last seen in village 2 years ago

Sachin is not a relative of Lawrence, but he is being referred to as his ‘bhanja’ (sister’s son) on the social media. He was last seen in the village about two years ago. —Surinder Bagria, Sarpanch of duttaranwali village

Surinder Bagria, sarpanch of Duttaranwali village, said, “Sachin’s parents live in the village, but they don’t have a mobile phone. Sachin is not a relative of Lawrence, but he is being referred to as his ‘bhanja’ (sister’s son) on the social media. He is the only child of his parents and was good in studies. I don’t know about him or his activities. He was last seen in the village about two years ago.”

Meanwhile, repeated knocks at the gate of Sachin’s house proved futile as no one opened it.

A CCTV camera was installed at the entrance. His neighbours said they were not aware of the presence of Sachin’s parents in the house.

Police sources said 26-year-old Sachin was facing nearly 12 cases. He had fled to Dubai on a fake passport just before Moosewala’s murder in May last year. He was detained in Azerbaijan last year.

Notably, Sachin had claimed the responsibility for Moosewala’s murder in a Facebook post that it was to avenge the killing of their “brother Vicky

Middukhera”. Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, was a Youth Akali Dal leader from Middukhera village in Lambi sub-tehsil in Muktsar district. He was shot in Mohali in August 2021.

Detained in Azerbaijan last year

Police sources said 26-year-old Sachin was facing nearly 12 cases. He had fled to Dubai on a fake passport just before Moosewala’s murder in May last year. He was detained in Azerbaijan last year.

#Fazilka #Lawrence Bishnoi #Sachin Thapan Bishnoi #Sidhu Moosewala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

3
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

5
Trending

Celina Jaitly says Pakistani journalist made false claims on her relationship with actors Feroz, Fardeen Khan; Indian govt to take action

6
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

7
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

8
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

10
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram

17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra

17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe

‘Horrendous’: SC raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

Two victims in video move top court for independent probe

Refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Oppn-ruled states

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states

Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...

Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for three freedom fighters

Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in over a decade

Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh