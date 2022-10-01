Accused who killed factory worker during loot bid at Ludhiana 'dies by suicide' in CIA lock-up

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, October 1
One of the two accused recently nabbed by the Ludhiana police on charges of killing a factory worker at Sahnewal allegedly died by suicide in the CIA lock-up on Saturday morning.
On September 28, police had nabbed Jatinder Chhotu (29) and Paramjit (27), who had barged into the nut-bolts manufacturing factory to commit a robbery.
The two looted a big stock of nut-bolts. While fleeing they had a confrontation with factory worker Bhawani (35) and shot him dead. Within 24 hours the police arrested both.
Sources said the accused were on police remand and they were kept in the CIA lock-up. On Saturday morning, when accused Paramjit was sleeping, accused Jatinder Chhotu allegedly hanged himself with a cloth. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive