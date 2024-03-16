Accused’s statement spells trouble for Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 15

Spelling trouble for Honeypreet, the “adopted daughter” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Pardeep Kaler, a prime accused in the sacrilege cases, has named her as one of the main conspirators in the Bargari sacrilege incidents of 2015 in Faridkot district. This is the first time her name has surfaced in the sacrilege-related matter.

‘Had ordered to desecrate bir’ Kaler claimed that Honeypreet and Gurmeet Ram Rahim had directed the late Mohinder Pal Bittu and 7 others to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib after a Sikh preacher in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Faridkot had forced many dera followers to snap their links with the dera.

In his statement under Section 164 of CrPC in the court of Judicial Magistrate, Ist Class (JMIC), Chandigarh, Kaler stated that Honeypreet and the dera head had directed the late Mohinder Pal Bittu and seven others to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib after a Sikh preacher in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Faridkot had reportedly forced many dera followers to snap their links with the dera.

Three cases registered in 2015 in Faridkot district June 1, 2015: The first case pertaining to the theft of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village was registered September 25: The second case relating to pasting of two posters with derogatory remarks against the Sikh religion and the Gurus was registered October 12: The third case was registered in 2015, when ‘angs’ of Guru Granth Sahib were found outside a gurdwara at Bargari village

Kaler was arrested by the Faridkot police from Gurugram last month. He was a proclaimed offender in the high-profile 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases. It is alleged that Kaler had been evading the arrest since 2018.

In his statement in the court, Kaler claimed that it was his incidental visit to Delhi in April 2015. When he went to meet the dera head, Honeypreet and Mohinder Pal Bittu were already there and they were hatching the conspiracy to desecrate the holy Guru Granth Sahib in his presence.

In his statement in the court, Kaler claimed that he and his family members were facing threat to their lives from the dera head, Honeypreet and others.

After the arrest of Kaler, the police were hopeful that Kaler’s questioning would help tie many loose ends in the sacrilege incidents.

Three cases were registered in 2015 in Faridkot. The first case pertaining to the theft of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village was registered on June 1, 2015.

The second case relating to pasting of two posters with derogatory remarks against the Sikh religion and the Gurus was registered on September 25, 2015. The third case was registered on October 12, 2015, when ‘angs’ of Guru Granth Sahib were found outside a gurdwara at Bargari village.

The police had nominated eight persons in the cases and two accused were absconding. They are dera members Sandeep Bareta and Harsh Dhuri.

Bittu, who was arrested in 2018, allegedly killed by two persons in Nabha jail on June 22, 2019.

A resident of Kaithal, Kaler claimed he was the national head of the political wing of the dera in 2014 and his job was to make liaisoning with political parties.

