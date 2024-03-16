 Accused’s statement spells trouble for Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Accused’s statement spells trouble for Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

Spelling trouble for Honeypreet, the “adopted daughter” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Pardeep Kaler, a prime accused in the sacrilege cases, has named her as one of the main conspirators in the Bargari sacrilege incidents of 2015 in Faridkot district.



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 15

Spelling trouble for Honeypreet, the “adopted daughter” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Pardeep Kaler, a prime accused in the sacrilege cases, has named her as one of the main conspirators in the Bargari sacrilege incidents of 2015 in Faridkot district. This is the first time her name has surfaced in the sacrilege-related matter.

‘Had ordered to desecrate bir’

Kaler claimed that Honeypreet and Gurmeet Ram Rahim had directed the late Mohinder Pal Bittu and 7 others to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib after a Sikh preacher in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Faridkot had forced many dera followers to snap their links with the dera.

In his statement under Section 164 of CrPC in the court of Judicial Magistrate, Ist Class (JMIC), Chandigarh, Kaler stated that Honeypreet and the dera head had directed the late Mohinder Pal Bittu and seven others to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib after a Sikh preacher in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Faridkot had reportedly forced many dera followers to snap their links with the dera.

Three cases registered in 2015 in Faridkot district

June 1, 2015: The first case pertaining to the theft of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village was registered

September 25: The second case relating to pasting of two posters with derogatory remarks against the Sikh religion and the Gurus was registered

October 12: The third case was registered in 2015, when ‘angs’ of Guru Granth Sahib were found outside a gurdwara at Bargari village

Kaler was arrested by the Faridkot police from Gurugram last month. He was a proclaimed offender in the high-profile 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases. It is alleged that Kaler had been evading the arrest since 2018.

In his statement in the court, Kaler claimed that it was his incidental visit to Delhi in April 2015. When he went to meet the dera head, Honeypreet and Mohinder Pal Bittu were already there and they were hatching the conspiracy to desecrate the holy Guru Granth Sahib in his presence.

In his statement in the court, Kaler claimed that he and his family members were facing threat to their lives from the dera head, Honeypreet and others.

After the arrest of Kaler, the police were hopeful that Kaler’s questioning would help tie many loose ends in the sacrilege incidents.

Three cases were registered in 2015 in Faridkot. The first case pertaining to the theft of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village was registered on June 1, 2015.

The second case relating to pasting of two posters with derogatory remarks against the Sikh religion and the Gurus was registered on September 25, 2015. The third case was registered on October 12, 2015, when ‘angs’ of Guru Granth Sahib were found outside a gurdwara at Bargari village.

The police had nominated eight persons in the cases and two accused were absconding. They are dera members Sandeep Bareta and Harsh Dhuri.

Bittu, who was arrested in 2018, allegedly killed by two persons in Nabha jail on June 22, 2019.

A resident of Kaithal, Kaler claimed he was the national head of the political wing of the dera in 2014 and his job was to make liaisoning with political parties.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bargari #Dera Sacha Sauda #Faridkot #Gurmeet Ram Rahim #Sacrilege


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

4
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

5
India

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

6
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

7
Himachal

Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

8
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

9
Himachal

Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

10
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr Goswamy, Purohit urged

Body in park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments