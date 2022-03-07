Acid test for 5 leaders of Gurdaspur Congress

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 6

The fortunes of five Gurdaspur-based Congress leaders, including three Cabinet ministers and an MP, hang in the balance even as their politically groomed progeny is all set to step into their shoes.

Observers claim that given an opportunity and the right environment, sons of these leaders are ready to occupy the space their fathers have so assiduously created for them.

Two-time MP Partap Singh Bajwa is locked in a three-way battle in Qadian with Guriqbal Singh Mahal of the SAD and Jagrup Singh Sekhwan of the AAP. The seat is considered to be the Bajwa family’s domain with Partap’s wife Charanjit Kaur winning it in 2012. The ‘General’, as Partap is known in the area, has readied his ‘foot soldier son’ Vikram Partap Singh Bajwa for tougher battles ahead.

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is involved in a fierce fight with Ravi Karan Kahlon from Dera Baba Nanak. He was considered to be a “clear winner” when the elections were announced but over a period of time Kahlon climbed his way up the ladder. Randhawa suffered a jolt when Bikram Majithia and Kahlon weaned away his long-standing loyalist Baba Amrik Singh.

To counter this, Randhawa reminded locals of the development he ushered in the area. How far he has succeeded remains in the realms of speculation. His son, Udayveer Singh, is seen as his heir-apparent.

In Fatehgarh Churian, Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa is facing Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal of the SAD. His son, Ravi Nandan Singh Bajwa, was a ticket contender till PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu reminded him that no exception would be made to the “one family, one ticket” rule.

In Batala, Ashwani Sekhri’s son, Abhinav Sekhri, is all set to lead the charge. In Dinanagar from where Aruna Chaudhury is tipped to tilt the scales in her favour for the fourth time, son Abhinav Chaudhury has been given the sobriquet of “the rising son”.

