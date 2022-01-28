Act against guilty intelligence top brass to ensure free and fair poll in Punjab: SAD to EC

Bains said the party had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India

Act against guilty intelligence top brass to ensure free and fair poll in Punjab: SAD to EC

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing the media. PTI

Tribune News Service


Chandigarh, January 28

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday demanded immediate transfer of all state intelligence officials, including the top bras who face charges of compromising the peace and security of the border state of Punjab and indulging in gross and brazen electoral malpractices to provide “illegal, illegitimate and immoral” help to the ruling Congress party.

“Sensitive intelligence inputs were shared with a private company seriously jeopardising the security considerations just to subvert the entire electoral process in Punjab,” Harcharan Singh Bains, principal advisor to Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said.

Addressing a press conference here, Bains said the party had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India detailing how Intelligence Wing was used by the Congress party by placing it at the disposal of a private agency to illegally acquire inputs about prospective candidates of opposition parties and ways to threaten them to withdraw from elections.

He said the SAD had given a detailed account of working of intelligence wing officials with private agency namely ‘MovDekPOLITICO’ in securing inputs.

He said the party has urged the ECI that the continued presence of these officers on active duty would make a free and fair poll impossible.

In its complaint, the party has said that the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police, which is mandated to provide sensitive inputs to help in maintenance of law & order and check threats to peace, indulged in dubious activities through brazen abuse of authority to further the cause of the Congress in the impending assembly elections with the motive of bringing it back to power.

The complaint said that these officers were posted after the new Congress regime under the new CM took over as they are staunch Congress loyalists, and the afore-mentioned IGPs also are very close friend of the CM, as they used to study law at Panjab University, Chandigarh, together.

These two officers are misusing the officials of the Intelligence Wing as well as the Secret Service Fund which is meant for judicious use in operational duties related to maintenance of law & order, control of crime and to check terrorist/gangster and other activities in the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law