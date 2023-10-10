Act against AAP MLA's kin in ‘illegal’ mining case: Akali Dal to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

The SAD today appealed to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give a hearing to villagers, who have spoken against illegal mining in the border belt, particularly by AAP legislator Manjinder Singh Lalpura and his family.

In a letter to the Governor, SAD leader Bikram Majithia urged him to take stock of the situation during his visit to Amritsar. He said the villagers had earlier produced pictures and videos against AAP MLA’s brother-in-law Nishan Singh as proof of his involvement in illegal mining activities.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bikram Majithia #Illegal Mining #Shiromani Akali Dal