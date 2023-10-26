Act against those responsible for suicide by assistant professor Balwinder Kaur: Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

Demanding a time-bound probe into the circumstances that forced Assistant Professor Balwinder Kaur to end life by suicide, Punjab unit president of the BJP Sunil Jakhar today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to fix responsibility of those behind the incident.

Jakhar also called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit, along with family members of the deceased professor, urging him to personally intervene for ensuring timely justice for the aggrieved family.

“CM Bhagwant Mann must expose those who mocked, humiliated and forced a teacher and mother of a five-year-old to take the extreme step. The teachers’ struggle has been belittled by the Education Minister and the government can’t remain a mute spectator as it is equally the result of flawed government policies,” said Jakhar. People of Punjab have the right to know the truth, Jakhar said while addressing the media after meeting the Governor.

Launching a scathing attack on the government, Jakhar said the callousness of those in power had pushed teachers to protest for their rights. The dharna entered the 58th day today and the leaders who had promised to make Punjab dharna-free were deep in slumber, Jakhar said.

