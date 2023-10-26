 Act against those responsible for suicide by assistant professor Balwinder Kaur: Sunil Jakhar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Act against those responsible for suicide by assistant professor Balwinder Kaur: Sunil Jakhar

Act against those responsible for suicide by assistant professor Balwinder Kaur: Sunil Jakhar

Act against those responsible for suicide by assistant professor Balwinder Kaur: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar with professors' union president Jaswinder Kaur (in wheelchair), family members of deceased Balwinder Kaur and others after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

Demanding a time-bound probe into the circumstances that forced Assistant Professor Balwinder Kaur to end life by suicide, Punjab unit president of the BJP Sunil Jakhar today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to fix responsibility of those behind the incident.

Jakhar also called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit, along with family members of the deceased professor, urging him to personally intervene for ensuring timely justice for the aggrieved family.

“CM Bhagwant Mann must expose those who mocked, humiliated and forced a teacher and mother of a five-year-old to take the extreme step. The teachers’ struggle has been belittled by the Education Minister and the government can’t remain a mute spectator as it is equally the result of flawed government policies,” said Jakhar. People of Punjab have the right to know the truth, Jakhar said while addressing the media after meeting the Governor.

Launching a scathing attack on the government, Jakhar said the callousness of those in power had pushed teachers to protest for their rights. The dharna entered the 58th day today and the leaders who had promised to make Punjab dharna-free were deep in slumber, Jakhar said.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Sunil Jakhar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

6
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...


Cities

View All