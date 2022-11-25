Act against those trying to disturb Punjab's peace: Shiromani Akali Dal

Amritsar, November 24

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of trying to polarise people on religious lines and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the state.

Akali Dal opposes Haryana’s demand The SAD accused the govt of “hobnobbing” with the Centre and the Haryana Govt to dilute Punjab’s “legitimate and constitutionally acknowledged” claim on Chandigarh

A party delegation will meet the Governor to urge him to reject Haryana’s land allotment demand for the construction of a separate Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh

Addressing a press conference here, former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said those who had been spitting venom against religions needed to be reined in.

“The government has failed to act against a handful of people trying to vitiate peace,” he said.

Kin of Sunny, who allegedly killed Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, were sitting next to him. Majithia said Sunny had been arrested, but no action had been taken against those who set his brother Hardeep Singh’s shop ablaze.

“How can there be two set of laws? Those who indulged in hate speeches got government security, while those who had nothing to do with the murder were at the receiving end,” he said, demanding security for Hardeep Singh and Mandeep Singh, brothers of Sunny. On November 10, Hardeep Singh had filed a complaint against those who set his shop on fire.

“There is CCTV footage of those who threw stones at the shop and of another one using petrol from a bike to set the shop on fire, but no action has been taken against them,” he said. Majithia asked the government to ensure peace and communal harmony in the state.

