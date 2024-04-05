Act on Abohar MC irregularities in 7 days: Local Dept to Commissioner

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 4

Local Government Department Director Uma Shankar Gupta, in a DO letter written to Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Corporation Commissioner Senu Duggal, has sought action within seven days on the basis of an investigation report sent by the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) in January 2018 regarding the alleged irregularities in the civic body (previously called Municipal Council).

It is noteworthy that the Retired Municipal Employees’ Welfare Association had complained to the Local Government Department about the inaction in the alleged scams in the then Municipal Council.

Taking cognisance of the same, the Director has asked the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner to take personal interest in the matter and take action.

The Chief Vigilance Officer had said according to the report of the Deputy Director of Bathinda Local Audit, former clerk of the corporation, Jaspal Singh, was suspended for issuing fake receipts.

In this regard, MC sources said the Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against Singh. He was arrested but released on bail. He died later.

During the investigation, the council president, Shivraj Goyal of the BJP, was also named as one of the accused, but he was granted bail by court.

While investigating the allegations made by the association, the CVO also reportedly found strong evidence that a scam had taken place in the matter of the site plan approval of Tara Estate, developed by a

realtor firm.

The council was allegedly defrauded of Rs 26 lakh. The development fee of 9,950 sq ft commercial area was deposited in the council at domestic rates whereas the market in the colony was constructed by the said firm.

The complainant association said during the investigation, it was also revealed that the cheques deposited by the said firm with the council in lieu of the development fee were later bounced by the bank.

However, instead of taking action, the council had allegedly returned the said cheques to the firm.

However, the firm later appealed to the Congress-led government, asserting that the development tax assessment was wrong, hence action proceedings were dropped.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar