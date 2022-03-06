Act on plaint by Sidhu's sister, NCW tells cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 5

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Ludhiana police to take immediate action on a complaint filed by Suman Toor, the NRI sister of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Toor had filed a complaint two days before the Assembly elections in the state.

An NCW letter to the police read: “This has reference to the petition received by the commission from Suman Toor of Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. The present complaint pertains to the alleged deprivation of property rights/right to live with dignity…. You are, therefore, requested to look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law. The action taken may be communicated to the commission within 15 days from the date of receipt of this letter.” —