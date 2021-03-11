Act on transformer thefts: Bajwa to govt

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 18

A day after The Tribune report pertaining to a sudden spurt in transformer thefts, which is causing trouble for the financially starved PSPCL, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh

Bajwa has asked the government for an explanation. In an open letter tweeted by Bajwa, he said the PSPCL has a full-fledged department of police headed by a DGP-rank officer and their accountability should be fixed.