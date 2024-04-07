Acting CJ virtually inaugurates judicial infrastructure in Barnala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Witness waiting room, dispensary, childcare facilities, separate Bar rooms for men and women lawyers, a judicial library, and other amenities tailoured to meet the needs of both the legal fraternity and the public at Barnala were on Saturday inaugurated virtually by Punjab and Haryana High Court Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia.

Newly-constructed “service block”, judicial malkhana, record room, ramp, connected corridor and paved parking were also unveiled for enhancing judicial infrastructure and accessibility.

High Court Registrar Vigilance-cum-PRO Kamaljit Lamba said the comprehensive additions to the court complex were aimed at improving its functionality, while providing a more convenient and efficient environment for all stakeholders.

Among those present at the ceremony were esteemed members of the judiciary, including Justice Arun Palli, Justice Lisa Gill, Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Justice Suvir Sehgal, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Justice Vikas Bahl, and Justice Aman Chaudhary. Barnala Deputy Commissioner Punamdeep Kaur was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony commenced with a welcoming address by Barnala District and Sessions Judge BBS Teji, followed by traditional Saraswati Vandana.

In a symbolic gesture towards environmental stewardship, saplings were planted within the District Courts Complex on behalf of the High Court judges.

