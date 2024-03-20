Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Acting on a complaint, the Election Commission (EC) today directed the transfer of Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal.

The letter issued in this regard specifies that he should be transferred from present posting to another place that is not in his home district. Also, it must be ensured that the officer is transferred out of the district and is not posted within the same parliamentary constituency. The EC has demanded a panel of three officers to appoint the new DC of Jalandhar.

The EC has also asked for transfers of ADGP of Ropar Range, Jaskaran Singh, and DIG of Border Range, Narinder Bhargav. These two officers have also been asked to be transferred out of the district and not posted within the same parliamentary constituency. The Commission has demanded fresh panels for both officers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.