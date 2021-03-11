Action taken against DSP in drugs case: Punjab tells High Court

Chandigarh, May 9
The implication of innocents in drug cases by the Punjab Police has been a matter of surmises since long. But the initiation of disciplinary action against a DSP and other police official has made the Punjab and Haryana High Court express prima facie view that “there are reasons to believe that the petitioners (accused) are not guilty of the offence” at least at the current stage.
The assertion came after Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri of the High Court took note of an affidavit filed in a connected matter by Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, stating that the tower location of the mobile phones of the raiding police officials did not match with the place of occurrence and disciplinary action had been taken against the DSP and other police officials.
The affidavit, among other things, said: “On analysing call details, it has been found that the place of occurrence has been changed by the police party and there is a procedural lapse on the part of the police party present at the naka. Therefore, a departmental inquiry is recommended against DSP Jangit Singh….”
“Considering the totality of facts and circumstances of the present case, this court deems it fit and proper to grant regular bail to the petitioners,” Justice Puri asserted.
