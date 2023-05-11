Action taken against outsiders: CEO Sibin

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 10

Barring one or two incidents of minor scuffle, polling for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll was more or less peaceful.

All necessary steps were taken by the Election Commission (EC) to drive out outsiders from the Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency.

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said, “Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong was booked under Section 188 of the IPC over his presence in Shahkot. Later, he was released on bail.”

“Throughout the day, the EC received several photographs of outsiders manning booths of political parties. We dispatched police teams, but no outsider was found in the area,” he said.

It has been learnt that the Chief Electoral Office received four complaints regarding the violations of poll code. “While we acted on one, others were examined and follow up action was initiated. However, we did not find any violation,” he said.

In high-stakes contest, the ruling AAP wants to breach the Congress citadel and gain entry to the Lok Sabha. For SAD, it’s a battle for survival, while the BJP wants to register a win and set the tone for the 2024 General Elections.

Around 80 per cent of the polling booths had presence of the paramilitary forces, besides several quick reaction teams were pressed into service. As many as 27 flying squads with web cameras were also stationed for round-the-clock vigil.