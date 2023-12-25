Activist opposes proposed stadium in peacock habitat

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, December 24

Opposing a proposal with regard to construction of a stadium in the green belt and peacock habitat at Longowal village (Sangrur), an environmental activist from Sangrur, Jasinder Sekhon, has urged Sangrur Deputy Commissioner (DC) to consider an alternate location for the proposed sports stadium. The peacock, our national bird since 1963, enjoys a protected status under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Conservation Act.

In a communication to the Sangrur DC, she said this is particularly alarming, given that the area in question is a significant habitat for the peacocks. This habitat, comprising a rich ecosystem with hundreds of trees and a water body, is not only a natural treasure of the state but also one of the largest breeding grounds for peacocks in the region.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur