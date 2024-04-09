Activists clean Abohar canal days ahead of water supply resumption

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, April 8

Fearing that contaminated water, as per the decades-old precedents, will again be released after a month-long closure of the canal system that was undergoing a major annual repair and de-silting programme since March 15, a group of social activists organised a special campaign to remove garbage that people continue dumping in water bodies.

The convener of the Apna Abohar, Apni Abha campaign MLA Sandeep Jakhar said today that water is a valuable resource available on earth and is the basis of survival of all living beings. We have not done justice to this earth blessed by God and adorned with diversity and natural beauty.

During the cleanliness campaign conducted in Daulatpura Minor (sub-canal) on Kandhwala Road bypass here, he said that it is our responsibility to conserve water and maintain the environment. It is our duty to keep them clean in any condition. With the rapid pace of urbanisation and industrialisation, increasing pollution and continuous increase in population, ensuring availability of drinking water to every person is a big challenge. As the heat is increasing, the water problem is becoming acute in many parts of the country. He said that by throwing garbage in the canals, we are the ones who are slowly drinking the poison.

#Abohar