Farmer, student activists hold march in Moga for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 3

Activists of the Kirti Kisan Union, Pendu Mazdoor Union, Naujwan Bharat Sabha, Punjab Students’ Union and a couple of other ‘left’ organisations gathered here at the district headquarters and held a protest, which passed through streets of the city, demanding that the government release ‘Bandi Sikhs’ and speed up the trial of ‘culprits’, who mercilessly carried out the massacre of hundreds of Sikhs in the 1984 riots in many parts of the country.

“It’s unfortunate that in India, the world’s largest democracy, that even after 38 years of the Sikh riots, the union and the respective state governments have failed to provide justice to victims,” said Pargat Singh Safuwala, a senior activist of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Jaspreet Singh Rajeana of the Punjab Students’ Union said, “Even after completing their sentences, Sikh prisoners have been stuck in jails for a long time. Some of them are also not physically well. Why parole is not given to those suffering from physical ailments.”

#Moga #Sikhs