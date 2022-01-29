Activists join BJP in presence of Gajendra Shekhawat, Hardeep Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi

Chandigarh, January 28
Several leaders and social activists on Friday joined the BJP at a meeting chaired by Union ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi. These included actor Satish Thukral, ex-district education officer Darshan Singh, ex-minority panel chief Albert Dua and others. —
