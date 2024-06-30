Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

PTI

Ludhiana, June 30

The activists of a farmers' organisation on Sunday closed gates of all the cabins at the Ladhowal toll plaza after nearly a fortnight of protests to demand a reduction in toll rates at the plaza.

The protest at the site had started under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union on June 16 and had got support from some taxi unions and other farmer organisations.

The farmers had been protesting and sitting on a dharna at the Ladhowal toll barrier here on the banks of the Satluj river on the national highway.

Dilbag Singh, president of the union, said, "Today, we have closed the gates of all the cabins of the toll plaza by tying a piece of cloth there as a seal."

After the start of the dharna about two weeks ago, all vehicles were passing through the toll plaza without paying any fee, he said, adding that they would continue to do so.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday, Singh claimed that commuters need to pay Rs 220 for a single journey and Rs 330 for multiple journeys in a four-wheeler, putting a financial burden on them.

The protesters had demanded that the toll rates be reduced to Rs 150 for multiple journeys for cars, jeeps or vans for a 24-hour period.

Singh said they had warned earlier that if the authorities failed to issue orders to reduce the toll rates by Saturday evening, the union would permanently lock the toll barriers.

He said after presenting another memorandum on Sunday to the district administration, they lifted their dharna from the site after locking the barriers.

Singh claimed it is the costliest toll plaza in Punjab, and said, "For the third time during the last 12 months, the toll fee had been increased. Such frequent hikes in rates have put a burden on the commuters.”