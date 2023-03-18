Actor Mahie meets Chugh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Film star Mahie Gill met BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today in New Delhi, sparking speculation about her joining politics.

Mahie assured Chugh of her contribution to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of “Ek Bharat-Shreshta Bharat” in Punjab.

In a press release, Chugh hailed Mahie for her interest in the Prime Minister’s messages of national interest. “The thinking of the youth of any country determines the future of the country. Due to the tireless efforts and efforts of PM Modi, India is the fifth fastest growing economy in the world, soon we will reach the third position,” he said.