Actor Sonu Sood rescues accident victim in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 9

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood saved the life of a 26-year-old man who met with an accident in Moga on Tuesday night.

Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Bukkanwala village in the district, fell unconscious after his car rammed into another four-wheeler on the Kotkapura bypass.

Sonu Sood, who was crossing the flyover after campaigning for his sister Malvika Sood, stopped his car and rescued the victim. Video of the incident has gone viral wherein Sonu Sood can be seen pulling the unconscious man out of the car and rushing him to a hospital.

Malvika, who is contesting from Moga, also reached the hospital to meet the victim who gained consciousness after receiving first aid and medication. The doctors said Sukhbir was out of danger. —

#sonu sood