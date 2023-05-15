Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Following the convincing victory in the Jalandhar byelection, AAP MP-elect Sushil Kumar Rinku, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, met party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here today to discuss development plans for the state.

Significantly, the MP from Punjab will be the lone representative of AAP in the Lok Sabha. After the meeting, Rinku expressed gratitude by saying that “it was under Kejriwal’s guidance that we were able to win the bypoll in Jalandhar”.

He said AAP had created “history” by winning the Jalandhar byelection as the seat had been a Congress bastion for over two decades. He also talked about Mann’s role and attributed the win in the Jalandhar bypoll to the people-centric development work in Punjab over the past one year.

The MP-elect highlighted that construction of flyovers and roads was underway in his constituency and the work needed to be expedited.

He also mentioned how the progress of the Adampur airport had abruptly stopped, saying that he would prioritise addressing these issues in the Lok Sabha. Rinku said though his term as a Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar was only 11 months, AAP’s vision for the constituency “extends beyond the current term”.

Will speed up work