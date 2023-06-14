 Adampur MLA for action over lathi charge on students : The Tribune India

Adampur MLA for action over lathi charge on students

Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, Congress MLA, Adampur. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, Congress MLA, Adampur, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit and apprised him of the ‘negligence’ of the government, the ‘high-headedness’ of police officials and the ‘misuse’ of SC certificates to grab jobs under reserved categories.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the Governor, Kotli said the government had not released funds under the post-matric scholarship scheme.

Hundreds of Dalit students had been deprived of scholarships due to which the students were unable to pay fees and consequently failed to appear for their exams on May 26. The future of the students was gloomy due to sheer ignorance of the AAP leadership, he said.

The leader also stated that the students in Jalandhar peacefully protested against the government’s failure to release funds for the scholarship and demanded that they should be allowed to appear for the exam. Instead of paying heed to their requests and addressing their concerns, the force was used to disperse the students.

This was a clear case of discrimination against Dalit students, said Kotli. He added that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that all students had access to education, regardless of their caste, creed or religion.

