Phagwara ADC takes stock of sanitary conditions

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 12

In an attempt to check the cleanliness conditions in the area, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner of Phagwara Municipal Corporation, Anupam Kaler, today visited the national highway (Phagwara stretch) along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, contractors and municipal officials.

The ADC instructed the officials to clean the national highway and its adjoining service lanes on the spot and switch on the lights along the highway immediately. She issued instructions to solve every problem of the city dwellers on a priority basis.

Anupam Kaler said that continuous efforts have been made for the improvement of sanitation in Phagwara city, due to which she was continuously visiting the various secondary dumps of Phagwara city.

In order to comply with the instructions issued by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, while taking concrete steps for the improvement of cleanliness in the city, the health branch of the municipal corporation issued about 20 challans to people who threw garbage in the open in different areas of the city today.

