 Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 18

Drug addicts at the Red Cross de-addiction centre here are undergoing rehabilitation without the aid of a psychiatrist as the health authorities are averse to posting one due to inexplicable reasons.

Experts’ opinion

  • Rehabilitation experts say the treatment of an addict is not at all effective if there is no psychiatrist to hold his hand
  • Other addictions can be handled without the services of a psychiatrist, but treating heroin addicts is a different story altogether, they say

Around 90 per cent of the addicts in the district are hooked on heroin. Their number is increasing by the day despite a drive launched by the Gurdaspur police against drug suppliers and consumers.

Rehabilitation experts say the treatment of an addict is not at all effective if there is no psychiatrist to hold his hand. Other addictions can be handled without the services of a psychiatrist, but treating addicts hooked on the white powder is a different story altogether, they say.

Romesh Mahajan, project director of the centre, said his institution was in danger of being shut down if the Health Department did not assign the services of a mental health expert immediately.

“An inspection by the Deputy Commissioner and Health Department officials is due in August. The moment they get to know we are functioning without a psychiatrist, they may not renew our licence,” he said.

Mahajan said he has written numerous letters to the Civil Surgeon, the appointing authority for a psychiatrist, but to no avail. A government doctor, Dr Varinder Mohan, did service for nearly 10 years before he was forced to leave following his promotion. Later, a doctor, an MD in psychiatry, worked for a couple of months. Dr Raman Pathania was assigned the duty after she left in November last year. However, he never turned up there. Keeping in view the seriousness of the situation, the centre has requisitioned the services of a private physician Dr KS Babbar, an MD in medicine, to keep things going till a qualified psychiatrist arrives.

A senior functionary of the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital said the decision to appoint a psychiatrist was to be taken at the level of the Director (Health). “Moreover, the Health Department has come out with a new policy pertaining to such an appointment. Hopefully, things will work out over the next few days,” he said.

Komalpreet Kaur, a therapist, said, “With heroin being easily available, addicts keep on coming and to treat them we need a psychiatrist without which we reach nowhere.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
Haryana

Congress has no future in Haryana, says Kiran Choudhry

3
Punjab

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

4
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran equals Yuvraj Singh's record, hits Afghanistan's Omarzai for 36 runs in an over

5
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

6
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

8
Entertainment

'The Tonight Show': Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious backstage fun clips with Jimmy Fallon

9
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

10
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Don't Miss

View All
Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Top News

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: SC on NEET

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET

Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: Saklani

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: DP Saklani

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Bodies of two boys fished out of Amritsar's Upper Bari Doab Canal

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Delhi Police to file chargesheet next week against Arundhati Roy, former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain: Sources

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

SAD forms 3-member panel for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll to be held on July 10

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Ludhiana: Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Fatehgarh Sahib: Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp