Address kinnow growers’ issues: Punjab minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra to officials

Chandigarh, December 20
Emphasising the significance of kinnow production in Punjab’s horticulture sector, the Punjab Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has ordered to immediately address the problems faced by kinnow growers in the state.
During a meeting today, the minister directed the Canal Department officials to ensure timely canal water supply for orchid irrigation. He ordered the concerned officials to clean canals before February and keep them operational through March, to meet the water demands for orchids.
Apart from this, the minister directed the officials to do away with the condition of obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) from the mining department for the drains to be built for water stores in the orchids.
The officials were also directed to prepare a proposal to extend the services of MGNREGA workers to the orchids on the lines of Maharashtra.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341