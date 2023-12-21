Address kinnow growers’ issues: Punjab minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra to officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Emphasising the significance of kinnow production in Punjab’s horticulture sector, the Punjab Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has ordered to immediately address the problems faced by kinnow growers in the state.

During a meeting today, the minister directed the Canal Department officials to ensure timely canal water supply for orchid irrigation. He ordered the concerned officials to clean canals before February and keep them operational through March, to meet the water demands for orchids.

Apart from this, the minister directed the officials to do away with the condition of obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC) from the mining department for the drains to be built for water stores in the orchids.

The officials were also directed to prepare a proposal to extend the services of MGNREGA workers to the orchids on the lines of Maharashtra.

