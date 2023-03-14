 Adequate measures adopted to protect Amritsar publishing house: State to HC : The Tribune India

Adequate measures adopted to protect Amritsar publishing house: State to HC

Adequate measures adopted to protect Amritsar publishing house: State to HC


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Less than a fortnight after the Punjab and Haryana High Court took note of manifold increase in instances of public, associations and group members taking law into their hands while hearing a petition filed by partners of an Amritsar-based publishing house, the state of Punjab today said adequate steps had been taken for protection of lives and property.

Protest outside printing firm

Owners of Bhai Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh, a publishing house that prints religious material, had sought adequate protection on account of alleged acts of leaders, who have been holding a dharna outside the firm

As the case came up for a resumed hearing, a short reply by way of an affidavit by the DCP, Detective, Amritsar City, was placed before Justice Sudhir Mittal’s Bench. Referring to it, the state counsel submitted the adequate steps had been taken to protect the lives and property of the petitioners include their business premises.

Fixing the case for hearing on March 24, Justice Mittal ordered the continuation of an earlier order directing the state and other respondents to ensure prevention of untoward incident and provide necessary protection if required.

Harbhajan Singh and another petitioner had earlier told the HC that they were partners of B Chattar Singh Jiwan Singh –– a publishing house having its operations in Bazar Mai Sewan, near Golden Temple at Amritsar. Describing the firm as the oldest publishing house of Sikh religious books, the petitioners had previously also contended that there had been some attacks on them alleging disrespect to the holy scriptures.

The Bench was also told that the petitioners were attacked with firearms. But the police were not taking adequate action, clear from the fact that only an FIR under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code on endangering human life or personal safety was registered. It was stated that a shot had been fired in the air, “whereas the petitioners had been fired upon”.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal had directed the state and other respondents to ensure that no untoward incident took place. Directions were also issued to provide protection to the petitioners for ensuring safety of their life, liberty and properties.

