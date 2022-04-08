ADGP Pramod Ban to lead Punjab's anti-gangster force

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The Punjab Government today appointed ADGP (Special Crimes & Economic Offences Wing) Pramod Ban as the first head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), which was announced recently by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AIG, Organised Crime Control Unit, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan has been posted as the AIG, AGTF, while Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been given charge of the post of DIG, AGTF. Kharar DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar has been given additional charge of DSP, AGTF.

The CM said besides the setting up of the AGTF, a standing order laying down its role, functions and responsibilities has been issued.

The police have sought immediate analysis of 18 or 19 recent murders in the state. The task of identification and suspension of police officials who have been negligent in handling investigation of recent murders has been assigned to the AGTF.

The CM has also asked the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to play a frontal role in war against gangsters by personally conducting operations.

In a letter addressed to all CPs and SSPs, Mann said the best leaders lead by example.

He made it clear that the constitution of the AGTF in no way would reduce the responsibility and role of CPs and SSPs heading the police commissionerates and districts, as both were responsible for control of crime and maintenance of law & order in their jurisdictions.

“You will be personally held responsible for any breach of law & order in your jurisdiction as you are accountable under the law,” said the CM.

While the AGTF would focus on intelligence-based operations and play a coordinating role, Mann said he expected the CPs and SSPs to act against gangsters by briefing police officers under them, analysing crime data, identifying absconding gangsters and conducting ops.