ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS, may join politics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Senior IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said he had opted for voluntary retirement after putting in 34 years of service.

Speculations are rife that he may join politics. Dhillon posted as the Additional Director General of Police (law and order) in the Punjab Police.

“I have taken VRS from my police service. I am feeling uncaged. Let’s see where wind of destiny pollinates me,” he wrote in a post on X. Talking to The Tribune, he said his post meant that he was a free bird now as policing required round-the-clock duty.

Dhillon, a 1997-batch IPS officer, started his career as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Jalandhar. He served at various positions in intelligence, anti-drug special task force, bureau of investigation and other wings.

He hails from Mulianwal village in Gurdaspur and is presently settled in Patiala. He is also a member of some prominent social service and literary groups. Dhillon is a noted historian, besides having good knowledge of Sikh religion.

Earlier, IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap had quit the police service to contest elections on AAP ticket from Amritsar. Recently, an IAS officer, Parampal Kaur Sidhu, had taken VRS. She is BJP’s candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

