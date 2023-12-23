RK Jaiswal is new head of Punjab Police Intelligence wing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

The Punjab government in a major rejig on Saturday appointed additional director general of police (ADGP) R K Jaiswal as the new head of the state police intelligence wing.

He will replace Special DGP-cum-Chief Director Vigilance Bureau Varinder Kumar, who had the additional charge of the intelligence wing.

