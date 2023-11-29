 Punjab: ADGP summoned over delayed report on Lawrence Bishnoi interview : The Tribune India

Punjab: ADGP summoned over delayed report on Lawrence Bishnoi interview

Lawrence Bishnoi. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 28

Just over a fortnight after the Punjab and Haryana High Court described Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview as a matter of grave concern, a Division Bench today expressed dissatisfaction with the progress in the inquiry before summoning Additional Director General, Prisons. Among other things, he has been asked to explain why the report has not been submitted.

The Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Kirti Singh asserted that a committee was constituted on March 29 to inquire into the recording and telecast of the interview by a suspect in custody. He was stated to be in judicial custody when the interview was telecast, but the report had not been submitted by the committee even after eight months.

“We are not satisfied with the progress in the inquiry and the explanation being offered for the delay in its conclusion. We, therefore, direct the Additional Director General, Prisons, Punjab, to be present in court on the next date of hearing to explain why the report has not been submitted till date. He will also apprise the court about the measures taken by the jail authorities to stop the usage of mobile phone by the jail inmates and the calls for extortion,” the Bench observed.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, the state counsel referred to affidavits by the Additional Director-General of Prisons before submitting that efforts were on to stop the smuggling of mobile phones in the jails and its usage by the inmates. The state counsel also submitted that the committee constituted to inquire into the recording and telecast of interview by Bishnoi would require some more time to submit its report.

Appearing before the Bench, amicus curiae Tanu Bedi submitted that the affidavit indicated the possible recording of second interview between February 26 and March 17. As such, it would not be difficult for the committee to establish the date, time and the place of recording. The case will now come up for further hearing on December 14.

The petition has its genesis in suo motu notice taken by a Single Bench on mobile phone use within the jail premises by the inmates.

The Single Judge had questioned how the guards posted at watch towers were oblivious to articles being thrown across the boundary wall. The Bench also observed that it had come to its notice that one of the suspects in Sidhu Moosewala case, Bishnoi was interviewed by a news-channel.

To explain in next hearing

We are not satisfied with the progress in the inquiry and the explanation being offered for the delay in its conclusion. We, therefore, direct the Additional Director General, Prisons, Punjab, to be present in court on the next date of hearing to explain why the report has not been submitted to date. — The Bench

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters


