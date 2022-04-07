ADGP Traffic honours head constable for honesty

Chandigarh, April 7
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai on Thursday conferred a Commendation Certification (Class-1) on head constable Gurpreet Singh for turning down a bribe offered by a traffic violator.
The head constable is posted at the traffic wing of Mansa district.
A video of Gurpreet Singh went viral on social media in which he was seen refusing the bribe of Rs 200 in lieu of exempting a traffic violator from a challan.
“Janab, make a video (of traffic violator). See, he is offering me Rs 200 as a bribe. We will send this video to CM Bhagwant Mann’s group to show him how people are offering a bribe to the police,” Gurpreet can be seen telling his senior in the video.
ADGP Rai said that they had decided to honour and appreciate Gurpreet’s dedication and honesty towards his duty.
