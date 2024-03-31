 Administration joins hands with Rotary Club for voter awareness : The Tribune India

Administration joins hands with Rotary Club for voter awareness

Administration joins hands with Rotary Club for voter awareness

Members of Rotary Club in Malerkotla. file photo



Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 30

Office-bearers and activists of the Rotary International district 3090 have announced to support campaigns launched by the administration to spread awareness about the right to vote without coercion, allurement or communal beliefs for preserving sanctity of democracy and promoting peace.

Active in other states

Claiming that several units of Rotary Club in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan had already been coordinating with administration at their respective places for supporting Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Program, chief adviser Amjad Ali said conveners of the events have been cautioned against use of club’s image for supporting a particular political party or a candidate.

But the outfit will abstain from endorsing or supporting any candidate or political party during the ensuing Lok Sabha election as an organisation.

Claiming to be a part of the largest NGO of the world having rapport in almost all sections of society, office-bearers led by chief advisor Amjad Ali and district governor Ghanshyam Kansal said the district had drafted a long term plan for service of society under seven separate avenues of human service, including promotion of peace.

“With election of Amit Singla as DGND (district governor nominee designate) for 2026-2027 on Friday, we have completed target to ensure perpetual execution of projects which may require synchronous and continuous efforts for as long as five years,” said Amjad Ali maintaining that certain projects which were started by Gulbahar Retole in 2022-23 are being taken care of by present district governor Ghanshyam Kansal. DGN Dr Sandeep Chauhan (2024-25), DGN Bhupesh Mehta (2025-26) and DGND Amit Singla (2026-27) were also reported to be enjoying patronage of the same leadership.

Claiming that several units of club in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan had already coordinated with administration at their respective places for supporting Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Program (SVEEP), Amjad Ali said conveners of the events have been cautioned against use of Rotary’s image for supporting a particular political party or a candidate.

Ghanshyam Kansal claimed that presidents and secretaries of certain units had been advised to help the administration in providing special facilities including transport and wheelchairs to PwD (Persons with disability) and elderly voters, besides spreading awareness about guidelines of the Election Commission.

However, constituents of the organisation have liberty to contest any election or be associated with a political party of his choice as an individual, clarified Ghanshyam Kansal.  

