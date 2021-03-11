Admirers continue to throng Musa village to pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 6

The admirers of Moosewala continue to throng Musa village in Mansa district to pay tribute to the slain popular singer.

Their love for the singer is so intense that the field where Moosewala’s funeral took place a few days ago has turned into a pilgrimage of sort. People not only from nearby districts, but also from distant places of the state, including Doaba and Majha regions, and even from Haryana and Rajasthan, are coming to pay homage to the slain singer.

A brick platform was raised at the site with a picture of Sidhu Moosewala where people are bowing their heads and offering prayers and flowers. Undeterred by the scorching hot weather conditions, people from all walks of life or religious leanings are visiting.

Talking to The Tribune, Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, said, “Moosewala was the son of soil in the truest sense. So when he was killed, his parents and residents of the village decided that he must be cremated in the soil of his own fields. I offered prayers in front of Moosewala’s picture at the cremation site and then tried to meet his parents but could not.”

The field where Moosewala was cremated is at a short distance from his house. Despite the fact that there is a dedicated cremation site at the village, his parents chose to cremate him in their fields. The visitors are even seen clicking pictures and making videos where the cremation of the slain singer took place.

Gursewak Singh, another visitor from Faridkot, said, “He managed to meet the parents of Moosewala through some acquaintances in the village. Later, I visited the creamtion area and paid tribute to Moosewala, who had popularised the name of Musa village and the state even in foreign countries.”

