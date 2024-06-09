Admn launches traffic awareness campaign

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 8

The administration has launched a campaign against encroachments and illegal parking of vehicles in the district to check traffic bottleneck near busy markets and prevent road accidents.

Lal Bazaar, Moti Bazar, Hanuman Mandir Road, Chhotta Chowk, Sirhindi Gate, Delhi Gate and Satta Bazar were identified localities in the city where vehicular traffic is normally interrupted due to various factors. The eviction drive was launched on directives from Malerkotla DC Pallavi and SSP Simrat Kaur.

District traffic in-charge Karanjit Singh Jejji said: “Though Municipal Council authorities have already tried to check the encroachments in front of commercial organisations, we have started persuading office-bearers and activists of organisations working for welfare of shopkeepers and traders to cooperate with the administration in removing encroachments.”

Jejji said owners of a large number of establishments had removed encroachments after being persuaded by the officials. There were others who have failed to remove encroachments, and action would be taken against them, the police officer said.

“Initially we have started organising nukad meetings with managers and owners of commercial units to apprise them that encroachments have to be removed by all means as these have been affecting vehicular traffic,” Jejji said, adding that similar campaigns had been launched across the district.

