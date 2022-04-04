Adulterated 'chitta' new challenge in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 3

Adulterated synthetic drugs (adulterated form of ‘chitta’) are making inroads into Bathinda district, posing a big challenge to the police. In a disturbing trend, seven deaths due to drug overdose have been reported in the district in March only and around 40 persons have died so far due to drugs here since 2021.

Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill has said adulterated synthetic drugs (adulterated form of ‘chitta’) are posing a challenge to the district police.

“Since ‘chitta’ is expensive now, those who cannot afford it have found an alternative — adulterated synthetic drugs, which has been cause of death recently,” he told The Tribune. Gill said, “The Bathinda SSP has been directed to eradicate the drug menace from the city. The AAP government is fully committed to eradicate menace within six months. It has already framed a plan for it. There is zero-tolerance policy against drugs.”

Sources say synthetic drugs are supplied from other states because these are unavailable locally. Many locals are involved in drug peddling and their main target is the youth.

Angry, villages are turning vigilantes. Many panchayats have passed resolutions to boycott villagers who support drug peddlers. Some have started holding “thikri pehra” (community policing) to keep tabs on drug peddlers entering villages.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said, “The police are conducting raids every day. Besides, the police are identifying youth who want to leave drugs. We will help them in their treatment.” To fight the menace, the Bathinda police have also launched an anti-drugs helpline number, 91155-02252.