Plea against Raghav Chadha’s appointment: Advocate granted liberty to avail all remedies by High Court

Chandigarh, November 27
The Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate, who had challenged the appointment of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha as the chairman of the state’s interim “Advisory Committee”, has been granted liberty to take up all remedies available to him under law against the decision taken by the authorities in the matter.
The High Court in August had disposed of the petition with a direction to the state to decide a representation filed earlier in this regard. As an application subsequently filed came up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, senior counsel Gurminder Singh on the state’s behalf submitted that the documents, leading to the decision taken by the authorities, had been supplied to petitioner-advocate Jagmohan Singh Bhatti.
Bhatti, in turn, prayed that he may be granted liberty to take up all remedies available to him under law against the decision taken by the respondent – authorities. “Prayer is allowed. In view of the above, the application filed by the petitioner has been rendered infructuous and is disposed of accordingly,” the Bench added.
